Traffic is so bad in LA even hawks grab a ride

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There are about 4 million people that live in Los Angeles. Everyone there complains about the traffic.

It’s so bad even hawks grab a ride through LA.

A red tail hawk landed on a car’s hood and stayed there for 15 minutes, proven by a video taken June 13, 2019 and posted to YouTube by Matt Eddy.

The woman driving and her passenger can be heard laughing throughout the video as the hawk scowls, spreads his wings, walks across the windshield wipers and digs in.

Eventually, the hawk flew off.

“We felt like Uber for Hawks,” they posted at the end of the video. “Hope he gave us five stars.”