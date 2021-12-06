MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was arrested and another issued a citation Sunday night after police found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop in Madisonville.

Madisonville Police stopped a vehicle at around 6:30 p.m. for no brake lights. The search yielded methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia including hypodermic needles and a digital scale.

The driver, Dustin Lee Plemons, was arrested and charged with multiple drug charges, driving on a suspended license and other charges. The passenger, Sara Renee Hayes, was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.