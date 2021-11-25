MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Investigators say distracted driving may have caused a serious crash Wednesday afternoon along northbound Interstate 75 from which two Alabama teenagers who were ejected from the car had to be airlifted for medical treatment.

A 17-year-old female driver and a 15-year-old passenger were both airlifted Wednesday to the University of Tennesee Medical Center following the crash along I-75 in Monroe County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. A preliminary crash report states a 2000 Nissan Altima was traveling along I-75N near mile marker 64 when the vehicle was jerked and began a counter-clockwise skid into the median before hitting a tree.

The vehicle rotated and both teenagers were ejected out of the back window of the car. Neither had been wearing a seat belt.

The crash report states the driver had been looking at a text message on her phone just before jerking the steering wheel of the car. Charges are pending for the driver and the passenger for seat belt violations; the driver is also facing due care and texting while driving charges.

The conditions of the teens are currently unknown.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.