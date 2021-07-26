2 arrested after hit and run crash with stolen truck in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge Police have arrested two suspects after allegedly crashing a stolen truck into a vehicle on South Illinois Avenue and leaving the scene.

Officers with ORPD attempted to stop the stolen pickup truck near Tulsa Rod off S. Illinois Ave.; the driver of the pickup truck fled the area and officers stopped the attempted traffic stop. Soon after, the truck crashed into a vehicle at the intersection of S. Illinois Ave. at South Rutgers Avenue. The passengers of the hit vehicle were transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

One tire then blew out on the truck, but the suspects continued driving on three tires towards Edgemoor Road. Later, officers found the vehicle on Edgemoor Rd. and the suspects attempted to run from them, but didn’t get far after Anderson County Sheriff’s Office deployed its K-9 tracking unit and arrested both the male and female passenger at 2:08 p.m.

29-year-old Cody Mashburn is facing charges of motor vehicle theft, felony evading arrest, reckless driving, misdemeanor evading arrest, driving under the influence, and leaving the scene of the accident. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

26-year-old Grace Gonzales is facing charges of drug violations and misdemeanor evading arrest.

Both of them were booked into the Anderson County Detention Facility. Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399. Crime tips can also be submitted online at http://oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/Home. Information can be given anonymously