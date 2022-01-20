KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Emergency crews were responding Thursday morning to two reported crashes along Interstate 75 in Monroe County near Sweetwater, according to Monroe County Emergency Services/E-911. Drivers in the area are encouraged to use alternate routes since the northbound lanes of the interstate were reportedly shut down.

Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Map indicates one of the crashes occurred along I-75 northbound near mile marker 61, which also near the exit for Oakland Road into Sweetwater, Tenn. The other crash is near mile marker 64, which is near the exit into Philadelphia, Tenn.

Monroe County E-911 said on its social media Thursday morning that the interstate was shut down between mile markers 61 and 64 due to the two crashes.

No further details were yet available. Check back for updates.