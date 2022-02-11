HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating an overturned vehicle crash along Harriman Highway on Tuesday that resulted in the death of two people. A preliminary incident report identified the two crash victims Friday.

According to the report shared by THP, on Tuesday, Feb. 8 just before 6 p.m. a 2015 Ford Fusion driven by a 44-year-old Oliver Springs woman was traveling eastbound on Harriman Highway when it ran off the side of the road and down an embankment. The vehicle then hit a tree and overturned before coming to rest in a creek and catching fire.

The driver, identified as Melissa Giles, 44, and the passenger, identified as Jesse Lowe, 38, of Harriman, both died in the crash. The report states neither were wearing a seat belt.

The investigation is ongoing and the victims’ next of kin were been notified by authorities.