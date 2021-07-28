2 seriously injured after head-on crash on E. Emory Rd.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a head-on crash Wednesday on East Emory Road. Both drivers had to be freed from the wreckage by first responders, according to Rural Metro Fire.

Firefighters and members with the Knox County Rescue Squad responded to East Emory Road near Greenwell at around 10 a.m. Both drivers involved in the wreck were freed and then transported to a nearby trauma center for treatment.

Rural Metro says, “Please slow down, put your phone down, and don’t drive impaired. Your life, and the life of others may depend on it!”