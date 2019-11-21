600 block of Market Street reopens

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After six months, a portion of Market Street in downtown has reopened.

The 600 block of Market Street, which is just south of Krutch Park, has been closed since May. The city is working on an extensive street and sidewalk improvement project.

The nearly $500,000 upgrade involved rebuilding about 300 feet of concrete street, adding new sidewalks, curbs, street lights and tree wells.

We’re told native shade trees will be planted this winter.

