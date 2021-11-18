SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Charges are pending for a 32-year-old woman following a Tuesday afternoon two-vehicle crash along Boyds Creek Highway in which a 77-year-old woman died, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

A preliminary crash report states the 32-year-old Sevierville woman was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox westbound along Boyds Creek Highway near Vista Lane when she crossed the center line; colliding with a 2015 Ford Escape, which was driven by a 50-year-old Sevierville man with the 77-year-old passenger, who has been identified as Yvonne Good of Sevierville.

After the Equinox struck the Escape, both vehicles then came to an uncontrolled stop. The drivers of both vehicles suffered injuries from the crash. All three individuals had been wearing seat belts.

