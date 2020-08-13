Alcoa Highway construction progress update

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — Progress is being made in Blount County in the continued work on the Alcoa Highway moving down toward McGhee Tyson Airport.

Beginning next week, the contractor will start setting beams for the new Hunt Road overpass.

We’re told southbound traffic will have to be detoured nightly onto Hunt Road, then Louisville Road, then back to Alcoa Highway as the work occurs.

Northboud traffic will be detoured using existing on and off ramps at Hunt Road.

The work is expected to wrap up by next Friday, Aug. 21 — weather permitting.

The Hunt Road Bridge will remain closed through this upcoming winter.

More information about the other three improvement stages of the Alcoa Highway Improvement Project can be viewed here.

LATEST STORIES