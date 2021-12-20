KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is once again pausing all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways in anticipation of higher traffic volumes across the state.

Except for a few long-term closures that must remain for safety, all construction-related closures on Tennessee roadways will be suspended from midnight on Thursday, December 23, 2021, through 6:00 a.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022.

“With motorists expected to travel Tennessee roadways during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, keeping traffic moving and getting motorists to their destinations safely is our top priority,” said TDOT Commissioner Joe Galbato. “As always, please wear your seatbelt, reduce your speed, avoid distractions, and never drink and drive.”

Drivers should still obey all posted speed limits, particularly in construction areas as workers may still be on-site in some places. TDOT reminds people the drivers convicted of speeding through work zones where workers are present face a fine of $250 to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.

AAA Travel expects more than 109 million Americans to travel this holiday season, with a majority of them driving. More than 2.6 million Tennesseans are forecast to travel between December 23 and January 2.