Authorities respond to fatal motorcycle crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person has died and another suffered multiple injuries in a reported motorcycle crash Monday night, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said.

KCSO said via Twitter late Monday they had responded a fatal motorcycle accident after reports of the vehicle crashing into a utility pole on Tazewell Pike just after 10 p.m.

Arriving deputies found one person deceased at the scene and another person suffered from multiple injuries; KCSO said that person was taken to by AMR ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

No word on their condition Monday night.

