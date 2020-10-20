Authorities respond to fatal motorcycle crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person has died and another suffered multiple injuries in a reported motorcycle crash Monday night, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said.

KCSO said via Twitter late Monday they had responded a fatal motorcycle accident after reports of the vehicle crashing into a utility pole on Tazewell Pike just after 10 p.m.

Arriving deputies found one person deceased at the scene and another person suffered from multiple injuries; KCSO said that person was taken to by AMR ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

No word on their condition Monday night.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a motorcycle into utility pole on Tazewell Pike just after 10:00pm. Deputies arrived to find one person deceased at the scene and another person suffering from multiple injuries, that person was taken to by AMR to UTMC. pic.twitter.com/MWr7iInkjZ — knoxsheriff (@knoxsheriff) October 20, 2020

Latest Posts