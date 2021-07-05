Bridge repairs begin Tuesday on Boyds Bridge Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The city is warning East Tennessee drivers to anticipate delays along Boyds Bridge Pike as crews will begin bridge repairs starting Tuesday.

The bridge repairs will span the Holston River, with contractors expected to close one of the two lanes on the bridge near the Holston Hills Road intersection. Then, for the next two months, eastbound and westbound traffic will take turns using a single open lane on the bridge. The city says backups approaching the bridge will be likely.

Southern Constructors Inc. crews will be making repairs to the bridge approaches and joints through early September. The City is funding the $131,425 project through a competitively bid contract.