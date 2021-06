KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was sent to the hospital after a car crash Sunday morning on Strawberry Plains Pike.

According to Rural Metro, their fire department along with the Knox County Rescue Squad responded to the crash at Strawberry Plains Pike and Wooddale Church Road just north of Interstate 40. The vehicle ended up off the roadway and caught fire after the occupant had gotten out.

One person sustained injuries that did not appear to be life threatening.