KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Overnight Tuesday, a tractor-trailer hauling cars caught fire on northbound Interstate 75 that closed lanes for hours while crews responded to the scene, according to Rural Metro Fire, Knox County.

The multi-vehicle fire occurred near mile marker 117 on I-75N.

Rural Metro spokesperson Jeff Bagwell stated in an email to WATE 6 On Your Side about the incident that when crews had initially arrived at the scene, they found the car hauler, which had been heading to Detroit, Mich., carrying nine vehicles engulfed in flames.

“Multiple fire apparatus had to sent for the necessary water needed on a limited access highway,” Bagwell said.

No injuries were reported and the Tennessee Highway Patrol is still investigating.