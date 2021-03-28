Claiborne County mayor urges public to stay home as many roads impacted due to weather

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) -- According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Loudon County Sheriff's Office, Lakeland Drive was shut down Friday night due to a fatal crash.

Preliminary information from THP says that Richard Powell II of Loudon was traveling southbound on Lakeland Dr. and his vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway striking a wooden post, going down an embankment, and then striking a tree head-on.