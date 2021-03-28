Claiborne County mayor urges public to stay home as many roads impacted due to weather

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Claiborne County Mayor Joe Brooks urges the public to stay home as roads are impacted throughout the county by the weather.

  • Clouds Rd
  • Fords Chapel Rd
  • Snodgrass Rd slide
  • Powell River Rd
  • Rowe Rd
  • Brogan Ln
  • Piney Grove Rd
  • Snake Hollow Rd
  • HWY 33
  • Vannoy Hollow Rd
  • Baldwin Rd
  • Dogwood Rd
  • Lonesome Valley Rd
  • Shaw Hollow Rd
  • Watson Hollow Rd
  • Back Valley Rd
  • Little Sycamore Rd
  • Dalton Rd
  • Old Mulberry Rd
  • Bacchus Rd
  • Mountain Rd slide
  • Harmon Rd slide
  • Pete Carr Ln
  • SR-90 in Clairfield

