Claiborne County mayor urges public to stay home as many roads impacted due to weather

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Claiborne County Mayor Joe Brooks urges the public to stay home as roads are impacted throughout the county by the weather.
- Clouds Rd
- Fords Chapel Rd
- Snodgrass Rd slide
- Powell River Rd
- Rowe Rd
- Brogan Ln
- Piney Grove Rd
- Snake Hollow Rd
- HWY 33
- Vannoy Hollow Rd
- Baldwin Rd
- Dogwood Rd
- Lonesome Valley Rd
- Shaw Hollow Rd
- Watson Hollow Rd
- Back Valley Rd
- Little Sycamore Rd
- Dalton Rd
- Old Mulberry Rd
- Bacchus Rd
- Mountain Rd slide
- Harmon Rd slide
- Pete Carr Ln
- SR-90 in Clairfield