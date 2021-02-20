Construction project to impact traffic near McGhee Tyson Airport

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — People traveling on Alcoa Highway on Sunday should be aware of upcoming road construction that’ll impact traffic.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, all southbound lanes on Alcoa Highway will be closed on Sunday, Feb. 21 starting at 8 p.m. at the new Hunt Road bridge near McGhee Tyson Airport. TDOT said this will allow crews to prepare the newly constructed southbound lanes to open.

At this time, a detour will be in effect until 11 p.m. that same evening.

“The detour route will direct motorists to West Hunt Road for 1.5 miles, and then to Louisville Road for 1.3 miles before returning to Alcoa Highway southbound. This detour will be lifted by 11 p.m. that same evening. This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present,” TDOT said in a news release.