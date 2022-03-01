MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 47-year-old Corryton man is facing several charges stemming from a head-on collision with a Union County Sheriff’s Office vehicle Sunday night, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

THP’s report states the crash occurred on Sunday, Feb. 27 around 8 p.m. along the Maynardville Highway (state route 33) at Hickory Star Road, when a man identified as Alexander Neubert, 47, of Corryton was driving a 2020 Subaru Crosstrek traveling northbound on 33 when he struck another vehicle head-on that was traveling southbound.

The other vehicle, a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe, belongs to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. The report does not indicate if the vehicle was a marked unit, but THP responded to the call for a crash involving the UCSO unit.

THP says the state trooper arrived on the scene and found no injuries were sustained by either driver. The driver of the UCSO had been wearing a seat belt, but the report states it was unclear if Neubert had been wearing a seat belt during the incident. Neubert was arrested by THP on the following charges: DUI first offense, violation of implied consent, due care, driving on the wrong side of the road, resisting arrest, and possession of a handgun while under the influence.