KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A section of John Sevier Highway between Strawberry Plains Pike and Asheville Highway in East Knox County was closed after a crash involving a commercial vehicle and a fire.

Emergency personnel, including the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the scene and closed the highway around 8:30 p.m. The roadway was still closed as of 11 p.m.

SR 168 (John Sevier Highway) in Knox County is closed between Strawberry Plains Pike and Asheville Highway due to a serious crash involving a commercial vehicle and fire. This closure is expected to be in place for at least a few hours. pic.twitter.com/rbjMsHFRIQ — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) November 18, 2021

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.