CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Traffic was reduced to one lane on southbound Interstate 75 near Caryville early Thursday morning after a crash involving an overturned tanker.

The crash reportedly occurred near the 140 mile marker on I-75 South before 6 a.m. The Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay map indicates that the single-vehicle crash had blocked the southbound right lane and right shoulder.

TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi said the overturned tanker was hauling approximately 4,500 gallons of calcium product.

The Campbell County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security shared a photo of the vehicle on its side down an embankment off of the interstate.

“May want to consider alternate route,” the agency stated.

No further details were yet available.