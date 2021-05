KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — First responders were on the scene or a FedEx truck and a Knoxville Area Transit bus crash that sent the bus into a North Knoxville building on Wednesday afternoon.

The Knoxville Fire Department reports the two vehicles were involved in the accident at Tennessee Avenue at Johnston Street.

One passenger was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the building suffered structural damage.

This is a developing story.