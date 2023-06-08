KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A car has been reported as a total loss after a crash caused a fire on I-640 in Knox County.

According to the Knoxville Fire Department spokesperson Mark Wilbanks, a tractor-trailer and a car crashed on I-640 East near Whites Creek. The car caught on fire and the tractor-trailer overturned off the side of the road during the crash.

I-640 is currently closed near Washington Pike. Heavy traffic was seen on the TDOT SmartWay map around 5 p.m.

Crews are working to get the tractor-trailer off of its side.

There were no reported injuries.