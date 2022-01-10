KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A multivehicle crash along Interstate 40 in Roane County Monday morning caused traffic delays and initially shut down the eastbound lanes near mile marker 356, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation officials. A medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene.

TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi tweeted Monday about the incident, saying traffic was being diverted utilizing the nearby exit ramp and entrance ramp as the crash is between the ramps. Approaching motorists were being advised to use Exits 352 & 350 as alternate routes.

No further updates were yet available.

