KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-75 in Knoxville Thursday evening.

According to Knoxville Police Department, the pedestrian was hit south of Merchant Drive on the highway.

Knoxville police crash reconstruction personnel are on the scene.

A crash closed a lane and caused heavy traffic on I-75 in Knoxville. The northbound lanes are closed.

Officers ask the public to seek alternative routes.