KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — We’re learning more details in a crash that occurred in East Knoxville on Tuesday.

Knoxville Police reports that the gray Volkswagen car was stopped at a red traffic light when the red Jeep SUV lost control and went over a concrete curb and across one northbound lane before hitting another concrete curb and going airborne — then hit a tree, rolled over and landed on the hood of the car.

KPD says no serious injuries were reported.