KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — First responders were working the scene of what police called a serious crash during the morning traffic rush Wednesday along Middlebrook Pike. The incident had shut down the westbound lanes for about an hour.

The Knoxville Police Department said Wednesday morning around 9 a.m. that the westbound lanes of Middlebrook Pike at North Gallaher View Road were closed due to the serious crash. Later, just after 10 a.m. KPD said the lanes were reopened.

No further details were yet available.