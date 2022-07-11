OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A early Monday crash on the Oak Ridge Highway caused traffic delays as crews worked to clear the debris. The incident appeared to involve a tractor-trailer carrying packages.

The Oak Ridge Police Department shared an alert around 5:20 a.m. warning drivers to avoid the area of the Solway Bridge northbound from Knox County heading into Oak Ridge due to the traffic accident. One lane was closed at the time.

Later in the morning, traffic congestion increased as large tow vehicles responded to the scene to get the tractor-trailer hauled from the scene.

