KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A multivehicle crash along westbound Interstate 40 near downtown Knoxville Wednesday morning has caused some traffic delays. The crash initially shut down all westbound lanes and shoulders near the incident.

The crash occurred near the 388 mile marker at I-275 and blocked all lanes of traffic as well as the North Broadway exit ramp. The Tennessee Department of Transportation reported the crash around 6 a.m.

Knoxville Police advised drivers to seek alternate routes if possible.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

Traffic near the area remained congested through the early morning as many made their morning commutes. We’re working to learn more about the incident.