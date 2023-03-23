KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Lanes on Clinton Highway are closed as crews with the Knoxville Utilities Board and other utility companies are making repairs after a crash overnight Thursday.

KUB stated in a social media post just before 4 a.m. that all lanes of Clinton Highway at Old Clinton Pike will remain closed through the morning as crews “work to clear damaged equipment and make repairs.”

The crash is in the Powell area of Knox County. It was unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Map indicates that a multivehicle crash at Old Clinton Pike and E-325 Lake Lakewood Lane was reported at 1:32 a.m. (ET).