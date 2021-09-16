Crashes causing delays in both directions of I-75 in Campbell County

I-75 South is closed at MM 135 in Campbell County due to a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer. (Photo: TDOT)

CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two multivehicle crashes are impacting morning traffic along Interstate 75 in Campbell County Thursday. Crews were still working on one of the crashes that closed the southbound lanes.

I-75 S near mile marker 135 near Campbell County has reopened after a multivehicle crash involving a tractor trailer. However, one southbound lane at MM 137 is closed after a secondary crash.

A northbound lane and shoulder were closed around the same time due to another crash, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

No further details were yet available from investigators, as the scene of the northbound crash was still being worked.

