KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Utilities Board officials said early Tuesday that drivers should expect delays in the Bearden area along Kingston Pike as crews make repairs following an overnight crash. The westbound lanes near the 4900 block of Kingston Pike were closed for electric system repairs that could last through the morning.

According to KUB, since both westbound lanes are closed, traffic will be shifted to the center turn lane. The eastbound lanes will remain open.

Knoxville Police said Tuesday morning that according to the initial crash report, the incident is being investigated as a hit and run, since the driver in the single-vehicle crash fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival. KPD said the crash occurred just before 2 a.m. on Kingston Pike near Carr Street. The crash only involved a single vehicle, which was believed to have been traveling on Kingston Pike when it left the roadway on the north side of the road and collided with a utility pole, prompting the lane closures for KUB repairs.

The vehicle was towed to the impound lot and the hit and run investigator will be following up on the crash.

KUB Traffic Update – both westbound lanes near 4900 Kingston Pike CLOSED for electric system repairs following overnight MVA. Repairs expected through midday Oct. 19. Westbound traffic shifted to center turn lane. Motorist should expect delays in this area. pic.twitter.com/BS67lNNGnD — Knoxville Utilities Board (@KnoxKUB) October 19, 2021

