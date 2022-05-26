KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Traffic has been rerouted onto side streets of Broadway early Thursday as crews replace a power pole after a crash, according to the Knoxville Utilities Board.

(Photo: WATE)

KUB said crews had initially closed one lane of traffic on the southbound side of Broadway at Buchanan Avenue; however, now traffic has been rerouted onto side streets in both directions of Broadway by law enforcement so crews can safely replace the poles.

Repairs are expected to take place throughout the morning commute and KUB says drivers should proceed with caution.

Broadway lanes will be reopened as the work progress allows, KUB said in an update at 6:31 a.m.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown at this time and we are working to learn more.