KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A driver who was trapped in their vehicle after a crash early Tuesday was extracted by crews responding to the scene, according to the Knox County Rescue Squad.

Knox County Rescue and Rural Metro Fire, Knox County crews worked the scene in the area of the 8200 block of Rutledge Pike. Knox County Rescue posted to its social media about the incident around 5:15 a.m. Tennessee Highway Patrol also responded to the crash.

(Photo: Knox County Rescue Squad)

(Photo: Knox County Rescue Squad)

(Photo: Knox County Rescue Squad)

Further details about the single-vehicle crash and the driver’s condition were not yet available and at the time of the social post shared by the agency, crews were still operating at the scene.

“Be careful during your morning commute,” Knox County Rescue said. No other injuries were reported from the incident.