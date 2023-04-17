SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) — A multivehicle crash closed one lane of traffic on Boyds Creek Highway Monday morning, according to the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department.

Crews with Seymour VFD responded to the crash on Boyds Creek Hwy. at Van Haven Drive. Those believed to be involved in the crash reportedly suffered injuries.

A Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Map notification states the northbound right lane and right shoulder were blocked.

No further details were yet available.