Crews respond to traffic crash along Alcoa Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Emergency crews responded to a traffic crash along the Alcoa Highway Wednesday morning that initially began as a single-vehicle crash that expanded to a multivehicle crash involving a pedestrian, according to dispatch.

The inside southbound lanes of Alcoa Highway near the Kingston Pike ramp and Neyland Drive SW were blocked due to the crash, according to Knoxville Police, adding that drivers should expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes if possible.

The crash was first reported as a vehicle-versus-wall incident at around 5:25 a.m. near Neyland Drive SW. Soon after, the scene expanded to a multivehicle crash. Dispatch said a pedestrian was reportedly hit. There is no word on their condition.

The Knoxville Police Department was investigating the scene.

