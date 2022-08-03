KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A crash near the interchange of Interstate 40 west and the Pellissippi Parkway in West Knox County has caused traffic delays as emergency crews responded Wednesday morning.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the reported single-vehicle crash occurred around 8:16 a.m.

Knoxville Fire, and Knoxville Police responded to the scene. The cause of the crash is unknown and the condition of the driver is also unknown at this time.

