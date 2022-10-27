KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A multivehicle crash on westbound Interstate 40 caused traffic delays Thursday morning as crews responded to the scene.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation reported the crash around 4:40 a.m. (ET) and the scene was near the Walker Springs Road exit at mile marker 379. Three westbound left lanes and the left shoulder were initially blocked.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

Knoxville Fire Department crews, along with TDOT and law enforcement were working the scene as traffic slowed due to the lane closures. We’re working to learn more.