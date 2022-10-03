KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Emergency crews were at the scene of a motorcycle crash Monday morning along westbound Interstate 40 north of Cherry Street.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the multivehicle crash was reported at 7:56 a.m. Initially, there were three westbound center lanes (of 5 Lanes) were blocked as well as the left shoulder.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

Crash details, including the condition of the motorcyclist, were not yet available.