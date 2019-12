KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Crews were working Thursday to repair a sinkhole that had opened up Tuesday.

Drivers were advised to find a new route between Bishop Bridge Road and Sedgewick Drive while crews worked to repair the sinkhole that was estimated to be 15 feet deep.

(Photo: WATE)

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs tweeted about the sinkhole on Christmas Eve:

A sinkhole has opened up at the intersection of Sedgewick Dr. and Bishops Bridge Rd. We will be rerouting traffic there for a couple of days. Please look for the detour. — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) December 25, 2019

Crews worked Thursday to pour gravel and concrete into the sinkhole and make other adjustments.

The roadway was expected to reopen soon.

