KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) — A wintry mix of snow and rain is slated to arrive this weekend across East Tennessee and roadways in some area counties plus in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced traffic impacts; which include delays or road closures – as freezing temperatures could set in bringing potential for ice. This story will be updated frequently.

Here’s what we know so far:

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

On Friday, Jan. 14 GSMNP officials said U.S. Hwy 441/Newfound Gap Rd from Gatlinburg TN to Cherokee NC will temporarily close due to winter weather at 4:15 p.m.