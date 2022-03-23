KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Traffic may be a little tougher to navigate the next two weeks in Oak Ridge. The city announced Wednesday a multi-ton electrical transformer will require a convoy from the East Tennessee Technology Park to the new Tennessee Valley Authority substation on Edgemoor Road.

The move will include an escort along several streets in the city and take four days. The escort by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Oak Ridge Police, and other city departments will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, March 28. The other dates include Thursday, March 31; Sunday, April 3; and Wednesday, April 6.

The escort is expect to last two to four hours as the convoy will travel no more than 20 mph. The same start time will be used all four days.

“Traffic through Oak Ridge will remain flowing during all escorts; however, drivers may encounter short delays as the convoy navigates signal-controlled intersections and narrow roadways,” the city said in a release. “Drivers are encouraged to exercise caution and consider alternate routes during this time.”

The route begins at the East Tennessee Technology Park, the former K-25 site, and will travel from Blair Road onto Highway 58 and through the Highway 58/95 interchange. From the Highway 58/95 interchange, the convoy will travel east through Oak Ridge along Oak Ridge Turnpike to Melton Lake Drive, then from Melton Lake Drive to Edgemoor Road. The convoy will continue traveling along Edgemoor Road onto Old Edgemoor Road to the new TVA substation.