KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews with the Knox County Rescue Squad and Rural Metro Fire, Knox County were on the scene Wednesday morning of a vehicle that flipped onto its side along Heiskell Road in Powell.

Knox County Rescue tweeted about the incident around 8:30 a.m. The traffic incident blocked traffic along Heiskell Road near Red Hawk Lane.

According to Knox County Rescue, the driver, whom was the only person in the vehicle, was uninjured.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

We’re working to learn more about the incident.