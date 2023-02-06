SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A traffic advisory has been issued by the City of Sevierville for Monday and Tuesday this week at Exit 407 as roadwork will lead to lane closures.

The Sevierville Police Department stated in a social media post on Monday that the traffic advisory is for the Interstate 40 Exit 407 ramps, overpass and the immediate nearby area of Highway 66.

Contractors with the Tennessee Department of Transporation will replace pavement markings on Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sevierville Police also said the work “will require periodic lane closures.”

“Motorists should be alert for changing traffic patterns and the presence of workers and equipment in the area,” Sevierville Police said. “Short-term delays are possible while work is in progress.”

Exit 407 off I-40 is part of the area where the Sevierville Buc-ee’s will soon open its doors after months of development; it’s also a popular and often traffic-congested exit that leads to other Sevierville attractions as well as the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.