Knoxville Police at the scene of a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Asheville Highway March 23, 2023.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a fatal crash involving a motorcycle Thursday morning on Asheville Highway, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD initially told drivers to seek alternate routes after responding to the crash on Asheville Highway at Ruggles Ferry Pike. This is located in northeast Knox County. Later, KPD stated in an update that the crash was fatal.

“This crash, which involved a motorcycle, sadly proved to be fatal,” KPD said in its update on Twitter. “Crash reconstruction personnel are on scene to lead the fatal crash investigation.”

No further details from the crash were yet available.

Thursday morning, several crashes were reported by authorities amid patchy dense fog in the greater Knoxville area.