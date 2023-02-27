KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Emergency response crews were working a reportedly fatal crash involving multiple vehicles along westbound Interstate 40 near the Knox-Sevier county line Monday morning. Sevierville Police officials say the I-40W entrance ramp at Exit 407 “will be closed for an extended time due to the fatal accident” at mile marker 402.

Knoxville Police officials say officers are working the scene and all westbound lanes between exits 407 and 402 will be closed for an extended time and traffic is being diverted.

A multivehicle crash on I-40W was reported on the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s SmartWay traffic map Monday at 7:18 a.m. at mile marker 402 near Midway Road.

Soon after around 7:38 a.m., the Sevierville Police Department tweeted out that the I-40 westbound entrance ramp at the 407 was closed due to Knox County and TDOT “working a fatal accident,” the agency also asked that driver use an alternate route.

Also at 7:38 a.m. the Knoxville Police Department shared the following information on Twitter:

“KPD officers are working a serious crash on I-40 West at Midway Road. Expect extended delays and seek alternate routes if possible.”

By 7:47 a.m., TDOT SmartWay indicated that the traffic incident at Exit 407 had closed all westbound lanes as well as the shoulders.

KPD tweeted another update on the crash at 8: 24 a.m. further affirming emergency crews’ response to the fatal crash.

“The crash on I-40 West at Midway Road is a fatal crash. Crash reconstruction investigators are on scene,” KPD’s tweet stated. “All lanes of I-40 West are closed between exits 402 and 407. Traffic is being diverted. This will be an extended closure. Updates will follow.”

Emergency responders work a crash scene along I-40W at Midway Road near mile marker 402 on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. Authorities say the crash is fatal. (Photo: WATE)

