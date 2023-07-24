KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A crash along southbound Interstate 75 in Campbell County over the weekend has been confirmed as fatal, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

THP Trooper Richard Conaster said in an email update to WATE 6 On Your Side on Monday morning that the crash on I-75 in Campbell County near mile marker 150 on Sunday evening involved a fatality.

Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi stated in a tweet Sunday around 7:30 p.m. that the crash involved a commercial vehicle. All lanes reopened Monday morning just before 5 a.m.

No other details about the incident were yet available.

Mile marker 150 is near the Elk Valley community, which is south of Jellico.

Last week, THP was investigating a separate fatal crash involving a pedestrian near the same stretch of I-75, but on the north side.