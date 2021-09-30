KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon will take place during the first weekend of October, to make way for the runners a number of roads will be closed in Downtown Knoxville.

Near World’s Fair Park, the main staging area for the race, two roads will be closed from Oct.1 at 1 pm to Oct. 3 at 3 pm.

Clinch Avenue between Henley Street and World’s Fair Park Drive

World’s Fair Park Drive between Clinch and Grand avenues

Along the marathon route, Knoxville Police will enforce temporary rolling closures that will allow traffic to cross the route during breaks between runners. According to the city, only about a third of the marathon’s usual participants are expected to be out this year as many have registered for the virtual marathon.

To find out more about the race, visit https://knoxvillemarathon.com/.