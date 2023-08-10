KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As scattered storms and severe weather swept through East Tennessee early Thursday, some roadways were reportedly impacted by flooding. Emergency response agencies reported some flooded roadways throughout the area.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for parts of the region early Thursday.

The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department reported that multiple creeks had flooded over roadways in several areas. Road closures reported just before 7 a.m. by the agency included W. Macon, Burnette Station, Black Oak Ridge area.

“Remember to turn around, don’t drown,” SVFD stated in a Thursday morning social media post.

In Blount County, the sheriff’s office cautioned drivers to “never drive through a flooded roadway” and shared the following road closures: the bridge at Black Oak Ridge at Burnett Station Road.

“We will do our best to keep you advised of any additional road closures,” BCSO said.