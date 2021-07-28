Free parking spots coming to Downtown Knoxville for ‘quick stops and errands’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The city of Knoxville is converting 11 on-street metered parking spots around downtown in six locations from two-hour to free 15-minute parking. This change will take place starting Monday, Aug. 2 and the city says these new spots are not specifically designated to serve any individual businesses.

“We want to make it easier for patrons of nearby businesses to run a quick errand – for example, restaurant customers picking up a to-go food order,” said Downtown Coordinator Rick Emmett. “But to be fair to the next customer, it’s critical that someone park briefly, run their errand and then free up the parking space.”

The “Downtown Stop-n-Go” spots are located at South Gay Street and Wall Avenue; South Gay and Union Avenue; the 700 block of South Gay; South Central Street and Willow Avenue; Union and Market Street; Clinch Avenue west of Market Street; and West Church Avenue and Walnut Street.

“Before the pandemic, there were only a few 15-minute spaces,” Emmett said. “Then, during COVID-19, we wanted to help businesses stay open, so we set aside more spaces for pickups and carry-outs.

“We learned a lot about where these spaces are most needed by restaurants with quick in-and-out customers, and where the traditional two-hour parking spaces work better. So now, drawing from the data and recent experiences with 15-minute parking, we’ve strategically designated 11 spaces for free parking near clusters of restaurants and other businesses.”