Gay Street Bridge in Downtown Knoxville will be closed Wednesday night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The City of Knoxville announcing that the Gay Street Bridge will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Travelers will need to use alternate routes such as: Henley Street or James White Parkway, to cross the river, according to a release from the City of Knoxville.

The release also stating that the Red Line of Knox Area Transit’s free trolley will stop running at 6:30 p.m. and continue its route from Regal after the bridge reopens.

KAT bus route 40 will detour to Church Avenue, then make a left on Henley Street and resume its normal route using Blount Avenue onto Sevier Avenue.

There will be detour signs posted to alert transit riders of the changes.