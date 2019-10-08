Gay Street Bridge in Downtown Knoxville will be closed Wednesday night

Traffic
Posted: / Updated:
Gay Street closed for Embassy Suites work

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The City of Knoxville announcing that the Gay Street Bridge will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Travelers will need to use alternate routes such as: Henley Street or James White Parkway, to cross the river, according to a release from the City of Knoxville.

The release also stating that the Red Line of Knox Area Transit’s free trolley will stop running at 6:30 p.m. and continue its route from Regal after the bridge reopens.

KAT bus route 40 will detour to Church Avenue, then make a left on Henley Street and resume its normal route using Blount Avenue onto Sevier Avenue.

There will be detour signs posted to alert transit riders of the changes.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter